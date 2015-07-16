Uber faces a suspension and $7.3 million fine for refusing to hand over information to California

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Uber CEO Travis Kalanick gestures as he delivers an address to employees and drivers, to mark the company’s five-year anniversary, in San Francisco, June 3, 2015. Uber won a court victory in India Wednesday.

The California Public Utilities Commission wants Uber to fork over $US7.3 million because the company refused to comply with reporting requirements.

The company’s licence to operate will also be suspended in 30 days unless it files an appeal, which it has told Re/Code it plans to do.

As a registered Transportation Network Company with the state, Uber was supposed to hand over buckets of data on September 1, 2014 . Nearly a year later, the information is still missing.

Among the required information that it failed to report:

The number of customers who wanted accessible vehicles : The company failed to tell the CPUC how many and what percentage of customers requested accessible vehicles and how often it was able to comply with the request.

: The company failed to tell the CPUC how many and what percentage of customers requested accessible vehicles and how often it was able to comply with the request. The number of rides in each zip code: Uber was supposed to report the number of rides requested and accepted by each driver — per zip code — and the amount paid for each ride. It also failed to report the number of rides that were requested but not accepted.

Uber was supposed to report the number of rides requested and accepted by each driver — per zip code — and the amount paid for each ride. It also failed to report the number of rides that were requested but not accepted. The number of incidents involving Uber drivers: Uber failed to hand over the cause of each driving incident.

Other ride-hailing apps turn at least some information over to the utilities commission. Lyft, however, was a bit late with its information and may now face a $US30,000 settlement for its late fees. The commission will vote to approve the settlement on July 23.

In a statement to Re/Code, Uber said that it has already provided “substantial amounts of data” to the commission. “Going further risks compromising the privacy of individual riders as well as driver-partners. These CPUC requests are also beyond the remit of the commission and will not improve public safety,” the company said.

