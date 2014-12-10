Uber Might Be Making A Mobile Driving Game

Uber has trademarked “UberDrive” for a mobile game, according to a recent filing first spotted by Buzzfeed.

The trademark covers “road navigation games on-line and in mobile wireless form,” so the game could involve the user driving a virtual Uber.

If UberDrive turns out to be a game Uber is developing, it may not be exclusively on your iPhone or Android.

The trademark also includes a range of electronics like “electronic game software for hand held devices, mobile phones, computers and laptops.”

There’s little else mentioned in the trademark filing other than hints that the game involves GPS data and maps.

Of course UberDrive might not be a game for the general public.

The trademark mentions “training services” and “interactive on-line training services in the field of navigation,” so it could be a tool for Uber to train new drivers.

