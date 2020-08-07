Uber is now recommending riders in NSW wear face masks

Photo: Getty Images

Uber is calling for riders in New South Wales to wear face masks or face coverings from Friday.

The rideshare company is also working to make face masks available to drivers using the app in the state.

While face masks aren’t mandatory in NSW, the state government recommends them in places such as supermarkets and on public transport.

In a message to users, Uber recommended all riders wear a fask mask or face covering when riding with the app in the state.

“We’re also working with public health authorities to get the most up to date safety information, while working hard to make face masks available to driver partners actively using the Uber Driver app in NSW,” the company said.

Uber warned users not to travel if they’re feeling sick or have to isolate, to ensure the safety of the community.

Face coverings are currently mandatory in Victoria, with residents having to wear them when they leave their homes. Melbourne, however, is under stage four lockdowns, with a curfew enforced between 8pm and 5am. The only reason Melburnians can leave their homes during these times is for work, caregiving or medical care.

Prior to face masks becoming mandatory in Victoria, Uber moved to hand out 860,000 single-use face masks to active drivers in the state. The rideshare platform is also using technology to help confirm that drivers and delivery-partners are wearing a face covering or mask before they can start using the Uber app.

In NSW, the guidance is that residents should wear a face mask if it’s hard to maintain 1.5 metre physical distancing from other people.

Face masks are also recommended in places where there has been community transmission of the coronavirus, in “high risk” indoor places like public transport, supermarkets, shops and places of worship, when caring for vulnerable people or if you’re working in a restaurant, pub or cafe.

Uber has previously introduced other coronavirus safety measures. It partnered with Dettol to give drivers free disinfectant and hand sanitiser and is offering financial assistance of up to 14 days to drivers and delivery partners who contract the coronavirus or are placed in quarantine.

