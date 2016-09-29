Uber is expanding UberEATS in London as the food delivery wars continue

Uber Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.

Uber says it will expand its UberEATS food delivery service in London to Zone 2, increasing the number of restaurants available to over 500.

The London food delivery market is one of the most competitive startup spaces in London, and Uber is facing competition from local startups Deliveroo and Just East.

Uber says 500,000 people have signed up to UberEATS in the three months it has been available in London.

This map shows the expansion of UberEATS. The lighter shape on the outside is the new area, while the darker shape is where UberEATS was operating until today:

One of the biggest issues facing food delivery startups in London is how much they pay riders. Both Uber and Deliveroo have faced protests by riders over changes to how much they’re paid.

Uber says it has a minimum hourly payment of £10 to £12 per hour during meal times for riders, so the company will top up payments if per-delivery fees don’t make that amount.

