Uber is killing off its UberTAXI service in London

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images A London taxi driver speaks with Police Officers during a protest against a new smart phone app, ‘Uber’ on June 11, 2014 in London.

LONDON — Uber will announce on Friday that it is closing down its UberTAXI service in London.

Uber launched UberTAXI, which let Uber customers hail black cabs through the app, back in 2014.

Customers could use UberTAXI to hail one of London’s iconic black cabs instead of a normal Uber car.

The service launched in London on June 11, 2014, the same day that a taxi strike brought London to a “standstill.”

In a blog post due to be published Friday afternoon, Uber said: “Since we first launched UberTAXI hundreds of black cab drivers have taken tens of thousands of trips through the Uber app.”

But UberTAXI never proved as popular as Uber’s other services like UberX and UberEXEC. It was regularly difficult to find an UberTAXI available in London, and Uber said that “numbers have tailed off” for the service.

Uber will discontinue the UberTAXI service in London on March 31, the company will say in the blog post.

The screenshot below shows a request for an UberTAXI today (there aren’t any cars available):

