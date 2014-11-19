Uber Employees Allegedly Warned Another Journalist That Uber Could Look At Her Rider Info

Uber employees allegedly warned San Francisco Magazine editor Ellen Cushing while she was researching a story on CEO Travis Kalanick that the company might look at her rider logs, the magazine reports.

The news comes a day after news broke that an Uber exec suggested the company could spend millions digging up dirt on reporters who wrote negative stories about the company.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick threw that exec under the bus Tuesday morning in a tweetstorm about the incident.

The San Francisco Magazine editor said she had no evidence that Uber looked at her rider data, acknowledging that her sources might have simply been “overzealous” in their warnings. But her sources allegedly said it wouldn’t be very hard to access the information.

NOW WATCH: This Radical Plan Could End All Traffic Fatalities In New York

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.