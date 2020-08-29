The head of Uber Eats for the US and Canada is out as food delivery surges during the pandemic

Education Images/Getty Images An Uber Eats delivery bag.

The head of Uber Eats for the US and Canada, Janelle Sallenave, has left the company after four years, Uber confirmed.

“Janelle has been a passionate leader of the Uber Eats business in the US & Canada, a fierce advocate for independent merchants, and a mentor to many,” Uber vice president of delivery Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty told Business Insider in a statement.

The company said Stéphane Ficaja, Uber Eats regional manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, will replace Sallenave.

Uber Eats has become an essential part of the company’s business during the pandemic as millions of people have turned to food delivery while staying home.

Janelle Sallenave, the head of Uber Eats for the US and Canada, has left the company after four years, the company confirmed.

“We are excited that Stéphane Ficaja has stepped up to take on this critical market and drive it into its next phase of growth-after a consistent track record of success in various leadership roles in Europe, he will be an incredibly valuable addition to the North American team,” Gore-Coty added.

Uber said it chose to hire from within to minimise disruption upon Sallenave’s departure. Ficaja was most recently Uber Eats’ regional manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Sallenave has held her current role since October 2018 and been with Uber in various positions since 2016, where she helped build its North American customer support program and “Greenlight Hubs,” physical locations that function as customer service centres for drivers and food delivery couriers.

