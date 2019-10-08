Uber Eats contractors are marching in Sydney today, as the Transport Workers Union alleges drivers have taken an effective 50% pay cut

Uber Eats. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Uber Eats drivers and the Transport Workers Union (TWU) are hitting the streets today to demand change after pay cuts to drivers.

According the TWU, drivers have had a 50% pay cut to around $13 an hour in recent months.

Drivers, together with the TWU and Labor senator Tony Sheldon, will deliver a letter the shadow minister for the gig economy to demand change.

The the TWU said in a statement that many Uber Eats drivers “struggle to pay rent, bills and support their families”.

“One respondent to the survey said he was on the brink of homelessness: “Barely affording rent, thinking of sleeping in my car,” the TWU said in a statement.

Drivers in Sydney, together with the TWU and Labor senator Tony Sheldon are set to deliver a letter to the shadow minister for the gig economy, Daniel Mookhey, at NSW parliament calling for the need for change.

Drivers will gather at 3pm at the Prince Albert Statue on the corner of Macquarie and College Streets to march on the state parliament.

According to the TWU, the drop in income for car delivery drivers came following changes Uber Eats made which prioritised cyclists and scooter riders over the drivers.

“UberEats did not consult drivers or inform them of the changes, despite many people buying, upgrading and renting cars to carry out the work,” TWU said in a statement.

TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said in a statement that the “true dystopian nature of Uber has been revealed through the survey”.

“They pick and choose who, when and where they want the work to go,” Kaine said in a statement.

“Last week it was car drivers, this week it is cyclists and scooter riders. There’s no process to inform people that they are about to lose income which will drastically affect their ability to pay rent and support their families. There is no minimum rate, no compensation over lost earnings and so these drivers are being thrown on the Uber scrap heap.

“This is the reality of the gig economy: it is destroying lives and the Federal Government is standing by and allowing it to happen.”

The online survey of 67 car drivers in Sydney, Melbourne and Geelong found that they wait on average 80 minutes for delivery orders, up from 11 minutes wait previously.

Other respondents in the survey said, “Just been working long hours to make the same amount and no time to spend with family” and “just invested in a new car to do Uber Eats since the amount of orders I was getting were good but they now stuffed me over”.

The survey comes a month after the death of an Uber Eats scooter rider last month, the fourth to die on the job in Australia, according to TWU.

In September, the TWU vowed to take Uber to court after an unfair dismissal case by an Uber Eats driver. The TWU is appealing a decision by the Fair Work Commission, which rejected an unfair dismissal claim by sacked Uber Eats driver Amita Gupta.

“Other jurisdictions around the world are regulating the gig economy because they have seen how expendable companies like Uber sees its workforce,” Kaine said in a statement. “In Australia the government refuses to acknowledge the problem and is failing to act.”

Last year’s TWU survey of food delivery riders found that three out of every four are paid below the minimum wage. It also found that almost 50% of riders had either been injured on the job or knew someone who had.

Business Insider Australia has contacted Uber for comment.

