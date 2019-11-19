Uber Eats drivers can negotiate their pay but only if they want to be paid less, an Australian court has heard

Uber Eats drivers complain they’re being left out in the cold by their employer (Photo by Matthew Horwood, Getty Images)

A former Uber Eats delivery driver had no scope to negotiate higher pay, but was free to bargain for less money, according to evidence heard by a full bench of the Fair Work Commission.

Amita Gupta is appealing against a Fair Work Commission decision that dismissed her unfair dismissal claim in August on the basis that she was not an “employee” of the company with protections under the Fair Work Act.

In evidence put to the commission’s full bench on Monday, Mark Gibian, SC, argued Mrs Gupta was, in fact, an employee when she was sacked in January after being 10 minutes late for a job and that the independent contractor status Uber Eats gave her was a “fiction”.

Backed by the Transport Workers Union, Mrs Gupta is the first Uber driver to appear before the commission with legal representation. She had no lawyer acting on her behalf when she argued before a single commissioner in Adelaide that she had been unfairly sacked.

In submissions made to the commission’s full bench in Sydney, Mr Gibian said Mrs Gupta’s rate of pay was set by Uber Eats and that there was no scope for her to negotiate higher pay.

According to the submission, Mrs Gupta was only free to act in an “economically irrational way” and bargain with customers and restaurants “to be paid a lower rate”.

Mr Gibian argued that Uber Eats exercised practical control over Mrs Gupta through detailed instructions and through its system of rating drivers according to how they performed their work.

Mr Gibian said Uber Eats drivers were obliged to accept deliveries to avoid receiving an adverse rating and potentially being forcibly logged off or ultimately suspended from using the Uber app.

“It is not as if there is no obligation to perform work,” he said.

In disputing Uber Eats’ characterisation of the relationship as one between drivers and customers, Mr Gibian said this was a “fiction” because drivers provided a service to Uber Eats, which collected money from customers and distributed payments back to drivers and customers.

Representing Uber Eats, Ian Neil, SC, said the company acted as an “intermediary” between drivers, restaurants and customers called “eaters”. It was not an employer. He said Uber Eats acted as an “agent” between the parties to collect money from “eaters” and then remit it to restaurants and drivers, called “delivery partners”.

“That’s our business,” he said. “We are not the ones making the payment.”

He said the allegation that Mrs Gupta was required by Uber Eats to accept a certain level of delivery requests was “flatly wrong”.

Mr Neil also rejected the allegation that Uber Eats penalised drivers who cancelled orders. Rather, drivers were penalised as a result of the poor rating they were given as a consequence of cancelling orders.

The Fair Work Commission reserved its judgment.

This article was originally published by the Sydney Morning Herald here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.