Uber Eats and Deliveroo now deliver wine from Vinomofo — but before you text your boozehound uncle, there's a major catch

Australia’s on-demand wine delivery options just got a lot better — but before you start to unlace in anticipation of a ceremonial shoey, you might want to check out the fine print.

Online wine retailer Vinomofo will make 17 wines available to users of the Uber Eats and Deliveroo apps in a new pilot partnership kicking off on Friday August 16, including a magnum of Saint Roch Le Rosé for those feeling particularly fancy.

However, much to the chagrin of thirsty Australians around the country, the program will only be available to customers in trendy inner-city Melbourne — which is pretty slack considering it is the poor denizens of inner-city Sydney who are suffering under Draconian lockout laws.

A Vinomofo spokesperson told Business Insider Australia the choice of Melbourne has nothing to do with superiourly lax liquor laws, but due to purely logistical reasons with the retailer’s distribution centre located in Port Melbourne.

Lucky residents of suburbs including Carlton, Fitzroy, St Kilda and Prahran will now be able to order wine on demand via UberEats and Deliveroo between 12pm and 6pm on Monday to Wednesday or 12pm to 10pm on Thursday to Saturday.

But for those who live outside the hallowed zone surrounding the 3000 postcode, a successful pilot could see Vinomofo extend the partnership across the land.

“On-demand is something we’ve been working on for a while now,” said Vinomofo’s ironically-named founder, Justin Dry, in a statement announcing the deal.

“It’s a no brainer for us as it’s a way to give our mofos what they want, when they want and introduce us to a new audience too.

“Our plan over the coming months is to test, evolve and expand further around the country if the pilot proves to be successful.”

Business Insider Australia understands the pilot program will last for two months, but that Vinomofo insiders are quietly confident it will be a long-term feature of the retailer’s services.

An Uber Eats spokesperson confirmed the partnership, telling Business Insider Australia its technology is available to “enterprise clients and small businesses” to deliver booze, indicating it is open to other partnerships like Vinomofo’s.

A Deliveroo spokesperson also confirmed the partnership and volunteered lots of information — unprompted — about all the laws it intends to comply with, indicating the it is maybe a little shaky about entering this new and highly-regulated foray.

“The service we provide reflects the liquor license of our restaurant-partners or retailers, who we expect to comply with their own liquor licences when processing orders on our platform,” the spokesperson said.

“At Deliveroo we have a number of policies in place that reflect Victorian law and ensure the safe and responsible delivery of alcohol to customers and we have developed internal processes and training for our riders to ensure the appropriate checks and balances are in place including ID checks for those who appear under the age of 25.”

Sounds like something could do with a stiff drink.

Here are the 17 wines available for the pilot program:

– Anna’s Way Marlborough Pinot Gris 2017

– Patrick of Coonawarra Riesling 2018

– Helen’s Hill Boundary Road Yarra Valley Chardonnay

– Highfield Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2017

– Umamu Estate Margaret River Chardonnay 2012

– Mitolo Cantiniere McLaren Vale Shiraz 2017

– Big Easy Radio Montepulciano & Sangiovese 2016

– Maverick Shiraz 2016

– Rob Dolan True Colours Pinot Noir 2018

– Penley Estate Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

– Viñalba Malbec 2018

– Rock Ferry Estate Pinot Noir 2014

– Little Helper Prosecco

– Gapsted Limited Release King Valley Chardonnay Pinot Noir

– Nicolas Maillart Brut Platine 1er Cru NV

– Saint Roch Le Rosé (Magnum)

– Domaine Du Bon Remède Rhone Valley Rosé

