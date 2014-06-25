Uber's Own Drivers Protested The Company's Policies And Rating System

More than 100 Uber drivers protested outside the car startup’s office in Santa Monica Tuesday afternoon.

Uber drivers share two main concerns, KPCC reports. For one, Uber’s insurance policy only provides coverage for its drivers when there is a passenger in the car.

And then there’s the rating system. Passengers can rate their Uber driver anywhere from one to five stars. Drivers who consistently get bad ratings are at risk of getting booted from the service.

“The [rating] system in unfair,” Lotfi Benyedder, whose been an Uber driver for about three years, said to the crowd. “A driver was given one star and was deactivated from the system for five days, but the guy has kids to feed, has family, has bills, and he was not able to drive because a difficult client gave him one star. He sent several emails to Uber and they did not respond until after six days and then they wanted him to take a class, when it was not even his fault. This rating system needs to stop. No more rating! If the client wants to give feedback they can always send an email and have a fair process of deactivation and hear what the other side has to say.”

Uber has been the target of a lot of protests over the last few months. Earlier this month, taxi drivers protested Uber in the streets of London. They’re convinced that Uber is breaking the law in London. They say Uber’s app is the same as having a taximeter — something private vehicles are not allowed to use. Back in March, Milan taxi drivers marched in protest of Uber.

This seems to be the first time Uber’s own drivers are lashing out at the company. But Uber isn’t the only car service that seems to be upsetting its own drivers. In May, about 40 angry Hailo drivers vandalised the car startup’s office in London.

Check out photos from the protest below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.