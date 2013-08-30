Two Uber Drivers Are Suing The Company, Claiming They're Not Getting The Tips They Deserve

Two San Francisco Uber drivers have opened a national lawsuit against the popular cab service, as reported by GigaOm, claiming that Uber pockets half of the 20% gratuity that is included for the driver in the fare.

Uber, which makes hailing a cab as easy as tapping your phone screen, takes your credit card information when you register the app and charges you each time you take a ride. It prides itself on a frictionless service where money never exchanges hands. In fact, Uber’s website specifically states: “there’s no need to tip.” Because of this, drivers employed by Uber especially rely on the company to get their fair share.

In a statement to Business Insider, an Uber spokesperson said the company plans to fight the lawsuit:

The allegations made against our company are entirely without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously. Uber values its partners above all else and our technology platform has allowed thousands of drivers to generate an independent wage and build their own small businesses on their own time. Frivolous lawsuits like this cost valuable time, money and resources that are better spent making cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and providing more business for drivers.

However, the Uber spokesperson declined to comment on whether or not the company has a tipping policy or if it pays its drivers part of the gratuity. Earlier versions of the Uber app said a 20% gratuity was included in every cab fare.

