Uber drivers are having their accounts deactivated without compensation or support, a Senate committee has heard

One driver had their account deactivated for several days after a rider complained about having to wear a mask, a Senate committee heard on Thursday.

Drivers say the platform makes it near impossible to access support for wrongful deactivation, as support is only really available to those with active accounts.

Dominic Taylor, who heads up Uber in Australia, and Matthew Denman, who leads Uber Eats, each pushed back, saying that the lack of job security, fair working conditions, and minimum pay is something that drivers actually like in exchange for flexibility.

Uber has been accused of deactivating driver accounts after they aired concerns over the COVID-19 compliance of their riders, just over three months after a Senate report suggested the working conditions and pay for gig workers is unacceptable.

Two Uber drivers told the Senate Committee on Job Security on Thursday afternoon that they’d had their accounts wrongfully deactivated without an opportunity to appeal.

One driver said their account was deactivated for as long as five days after a passenger alleged the driver had been violent on a trip. Another driver, who gave evidence to the committee anonymously, said the ridesharing platform deactivated his account after a rider complained about having to wear a mask.

The anonymous driver said the issue was compounded by the fact that he wasn’t able to contact Uber for support after his account was suspended. He said drivers can typically call the platform’s support desk in Manila, Philippines with queries, but only with an active account.

“If you are deactivated you have no recourse. You cannot get back to them. That’s the major issue and problem that I have with them and job security,” the unnamed Uber driver told the Committee.

“There are other things like this — you’re not getting any super, obviously, as a subcontractor, you get injured on the job, but you can’t get any compensation or anything for it,” he said.

Once the driver’s account was reactivated, the driver said, he wasn’t offered any form of compensation for the income he’d missed out on.

“As a subcontractor you should be able to refuse work. But what the Uber app does is if you refuse any work, it punishes you for it,” he said.

“It’s almost like they put you in the naughty corner if you don’t take the job, even though it might not be economically viable for the price of petrol at the moment.”

A spokesperson for Uber told Business Insider Australia the pandemic put added strain on the platform’s support staff, which is why some drivers may have struggled to access support.

The spokesperson also said that while the complaints process is led by humans, and not an algorithm, it is undertaking work to make it easier for drivers to understand.

“Losing access to a driver-partner or delivery person account doesn’t happen often, but when it does, we know it can be very stressful and frustrating, “ the Uber spokesperson said.

“That’s why we’re working on making the process easier to understand and improving support so driver partners and delivery people know why they’ve lost access, and what they can do about it. “

The evidence heard on Thursday comes just over three months after the Committee handed down its interim report, which found that platforms aren’t doing enough to provide workers with adequate working conditions or pay.

“The committee feels strongly that the current arrangements, conditions, and pay rates for gig workers are not acceptable and do not provide them with sufficient income and other protections to provide for themselves and their families,” the Committee wrote.

In its recommendations, the Committee suggested the federal government expand its definitions of both employers and employees in the Fair Work Act to reflect emerging business models.

“What we see is that many drivers don’t accept many trips that we send them and that’s fine … In downtime, they can be making calls to family overseas and if they’re still on that call and another trip came in they’re in no way required to accept that trip,” Denman told the Committee on Thursday.

He said what’s more is that drivers have the opportunity to work for other platforms while they’re active on the Uber app, something they wouldn’t be able to do under a traditional contractual arrangements.

Taylor followed his lead and told the Committee that the flexibility offered to drivers is precisely why it would be difficult to pay them a minimum wage.

“I think sometimes the discrepancy here is we don’t believe it is possible to introduce a minimum wage [for every minute a driver is active on Uber’s app],” Taylor said.

“And the reason being is if you did that, we would have to have a situation where drivers could only be on one platform, they would have to have set shifts, and we would need to control where and how they were earning on the platform.”

Taylor went on to cite an internal survey conducted by the company where, allegedly, 80% of the platform’s drivers would opt out of the platform if flexibility wasn’t part of the equation.

According to an Uber spokesperson, the survey Taylor was referring to before the committee was one conducted by research firm AlphaBeta in 2019.

The report found that flexibility was a key motivator for 80% of the platform’s drivers in Australia, and that without it, two in three said they “would not work at all”.

“And so that would mean people lose earnings opportunities and would mean that the services that we provide, but we are fully supportive of any proposals or any process to look at how we can introduce minimum guardrails around earnings that protect that flexibility,” he said.

The pair added that, over the last six weeks, Australian Uber drivers earned an average of $32.25 an hour, while Uber Eats drivers earned an average hourly rate of $29.

The Committee is poised to table its final report at the end of November, with consideration of more than 200 submissions.

In its submission, law firm Maurice Blackburn wrote that the “fissuring” of Australian workplaces through an increasingly outsourced workforce is leading to an ever-broadening gap between those who want work done, and those that provide it.

“Accountability for the safety, wellbeing and entitlements of workers is being muddied through outsourcing agreements,” the firm wrote.

“The capacity for workers to engage in bargaining with those who want the work done is being further diminished through these arrangements. We argue that the impacts of failing to provide certainty of access to workers’ compensation coverage can be devastating to gig economy workers and their families.”

Meanwhile, the Victorian government said in its statement that an increasingly bloated casualised workforce, made worse by the pandemic, is cause enough for federal government intervention.

“All Australians have seen the devastating impact that insecure work can have in times of crisis, such as during the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” they wrote.

“For workers who are casual or in insecure forms of work, or workers who have no sick leave entitlements, the pandemic created a dilemma – being potentially forced to choose between self isolation and reduced financial capacity, or their own and broader community health.”