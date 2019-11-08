An Uber driver is suing New York after he said over 25 pounds of concrete fell from a bridge, smashed his windshield, and left him covered in glass

YouTube/Eyewitness News ABC7NY A piece of concrete that reportedly fell from a bridge and hit an Uber driver’s car in New York City.

An Uber driver is suing the state of New York after saying over 25 pounds of concrete fell from a bridge onto his car, WABC-TV reported.

Multiple pieces of concrete fell from the 7th Avenue Overpass Bridge on June 23, smashing the driver’s windshield, damaging his hood, and leaving him covered in glass, the driver told WABC-TV.

He reportedly suffered a significant shoulder bruise and did not work for 40 days.

The driver is reportedly seeking $US10 million in damages and an additional $US20,000 for the damage inflicted on his vehicle.

None of the vehicle’s four passengers were injured, according to WABC-TV’s report. The driver is reportedly seeking $US10 million in damages and an additional $US20,000 for the damage inflicted on his vehicle.

The New York Department of Transportation declined Business Insider’s request for comment.

Uber and the New York Attorney General’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

