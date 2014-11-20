Uber Driver Sends Cancer Patient Abusive Messages After She Cancelled Her Booking To Get Her Scarf From The Hospital

Twitter/Alexandra Craigle Alexandra Craigle says she received abusive messages from an Uber driver.

An Uber driver in New York is accused of sending a female cancer patient a series of abusive messages after she decided to cancel her ride.

Alexandra Craigle claims that she ordered an Uber car to drive her home after undergoing a radiation therapy session at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

But the Daily Mail reports that one minute after she ordered an Uber car, she realised that she had left her scarf in the hospital. After cancelling the Uber car, and getting in a yellow taxi instead, the abuse started.

Craigle claims that the Uber driver sent her a series of angry text messages phone calls and voicemail messages, enraged that she cancelled the ride.

Here’s a screenshot that she shared of the messages:

Craigle took to Twitter to share what had happened to her, claiming that the driver had called her multiple times.

.@Uber_NYC driver calls 3x, leave threatening vmail, tell me I’m lying about cancer treatment, that I deserve it for what “an animal I am”

— Alexandra Craigle (@alexcraigle) November 11, 2014

Uber responded to Craigle’s email by offering her $US30 in credit to go towards future Uber rides.

@florianseroussi @TheBreastLife @xeni @Uber For what its worth, they did contact me that night w $US30 credit. Obviously have not used.

— Alexandra Craigle (@alexcraigle) November 18, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.