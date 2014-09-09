Drivers Are Protesting Outside Uber's Office In New York

Uber drivers were protesting outside the company’s New York office Monday. As Pando reports, it’s likely due to a new method Uber uses to assign fare requests to drivers.

Drivers giving rides on the more expensive tiers of service with nicer cars are being forced to accept Uber X fares, which are cheaper and usually don’t have nicer vehicles like Town Cars or SUVs. In short, drivers appear to be worried they won’t be able to make as much money because they’re getting requests with cheaper fares.

Here’s video of part of the protest taken by Vice reporter Grace Wyler:

