Uber Driver In D.C. Arrested For Allegedly Raping A 20-Year-Old Passenger

A driver associated with Uber, an instant town-car-hailing service, has been arrested on charges of sexual assault of a passenger, The Washington Post reports.



Anouar Habib Trabelsi, a limo driver from Alexandria, Virginia who used Uber’s technology, allegedly raped a 20-year-old after he dropped her off at her home on December 8.

According to a court document, the woman was asked if she had “ever dated a Moroccan man” and when she didn’t respond, “the driver kept trying to make small talk.” She then paid $36 for her ride; her receipt says she was dropped off at 2:33 in the morning.

Trabelsi allegedly followed her down the driveway and grabbed her by the arm which knocked her over. The document claims he then kissed and raped her.

Trabelsi was arrested Tuesday; he’s being charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse, police told The Washington Post.

An Uber spokesperson says Trabelsi has not worked with the startup since it learned of the incident.

“Immediately upon being told that a driver for Capitol Limo, a limo company utilising Uber technology, was suspected of committing a crime, we deactivated the partner account. He has not done a single ride through Uber since then,” Uber’s D.C. general manager Rachel Holt said in a statement.

Holt also says Uber has worked closely with the police to investigate the situation.

“The safety of our users is absolutely paramount, and we will continue to be vigilant that riders’ safety and security are protected,” she said.

Trabelsi is married, and his wife maintains her husband’s innocence. “He did nothing wrong. It’s an unfortunate situation,” she tells The Washington Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.