An Uber Driver Was Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping A 26-Year-Old Woman And Bringing Her To A Motel

An Uber driver in Los Angeles was arrested earlier this week for allegedly kidnapping a 26-year-old woman, KTLA reports.

The woman says she was picked up Sunday evening by the driver from a West Hollywood nightclub, though police say they believe the ride wasn’t arranged through Uber, NBC reports.

The woman, who was reportedly intoxicated, said she woke up next to the driver in a motel room after he picked her up. The driver, 32-year-old Frederick Dencer, was allegedly shirtless. The woman says she left the room and called police from a nearby 7-11.

She said she couldn’t remember how she got to the hotel room and authorities say she was too intoxicated to give him her actual address, NBC reported.

Video footage showed her being carried into the motel by the driver, CBS LA reports.

“Had this been an official Uber assignment, Dencer would have received the victim’s home address with the fare, but in this case [she] was too drunk to tell him,” an LAPD statement said. “It looks like Dencer took advantage of the situation, and drove her to a cheap motel, which he had visited before, and carried her into the room,” an officer said in a news release. “He slept the night in the room, and when she awoke, he let her leave, though he asked her to stay, according to the victim.”

An Uber spokesperson provided the following statement on the incident: “Uber became aware this afternoon of a serious incident in Los Angeles. The facts are unknown at this stage and it’s certainly unclear that this is an Uber-related incident, as the driver in question was not logged in, connected to or operating on the platform at the time. We have reached out to authorities and will work with them to help uncover the facts. It is also our policy to immediately suspend a driver’s account following any serious allegations, which we have done. Nothing is more important to Uber than the safety of our riders.”

