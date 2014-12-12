A Tinder-Obsessed Uber Driver Allegedly Offered To Take A Passenger To A Swingers' Party

An Uber passenger in London says one of the company’s drivers offered to take him to a swingers’ party.

The incident isn’t a serious one — no harm was done. But it underlines the company’s growing pains. Uber has hired so many thousands of drivers recently that not all of them are the cream of the crop.

Business Insider spoke to the customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, about his bizarre experience in an Uber car on Tuesday evening.

“I got into an Uber around midnight,” he told us.

After the driver arrived and the passenger entered the car, the driver was talking on his mobile phone to someone. The passenger says that he was “flirting with a woman.”

After the call ended, the driver apologised to the passenger, telling him that the woman he was talking to was someone he had met on dating app Tinder, and he “reckoned he had a chance with her.”

Then things got a little weird. The driver told his passenger that he could get him into a swingers’ party in London. He instructed his passenger to Google the address of the sex party, and told him that it costs £100 for single men to join the orgy, but he could get in for free if he brings a woman with him.

The passenger tells us that the Uber driver then turned around and handed him his phone, telling him to look through some of the photos that the driver had taken at a previous sex party.

After scrolling through “some fat, bald middle-aged blokes and their wives in various states of undress,” the passenger arrived at his destination and the ride ended without further incident.

He gave the driver three stars.

Uber sent this statement about the incident to Business Insider:

This is clearly an inappropriate comment. As yet the rider has not brought this incident to our attention, so we would implore him to get in touch with us so we can investigate this incident fully. All Uber drivers are self-employed, independently licensed drivers – this is why the rating system plays such a fundamental role in our business, as we get real-time feedback on drivers, helping to flag any concerns. Any inappropriate comments either by a driver or a rider will not be tolerated on the Uber platform.

