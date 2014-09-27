Uber Driver Accused Of Smashing A Passenger With A Hammer And Driving Away

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that a driver for UberX is being accused of seriously injuring one of his passengers in San Francisco.

His name is Patrick Karajah. He pleaded not guilty to the accusations Thursday in a San Francisco Court. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury.

He’s free on $US125,000 bail.

The San Francisco Chronicle recalles the allegations:

Karajah allegedly picked up the victim and his two friends from a bar at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. While driving the two men and one woman to their destination, he got into a dispute with the victim over the route he was taking, according to court documents. Karajah, who was driving for the basic UberX service, stopped near the intersection of Ellsworth Street and Alemany Boulevard and forced the victim and his friends to get out, according to documents. Once the alleged victim was out of the vehicle, Karajah struck him on the side of his head with a hammer, and then drove away, authorities said. When police arrived, they reportedly found the victim slipping in and out of consciousness on the sidewalk, suffering from severe fractures and trauma to the head. Karajah was later arrested at his home in Pacifica.

Spokesperson for Uber, Eva Behrend, released this statement in reaction to the incident:

“Safety is Uber’s #1 priority. We take reports like this seriously and are treating the matter with the utmost urgency and care. It is also our policy to immediately suspend a driver’s account following any serious allegations, which we have done. We stand ready to assist authorities in any investigation.”

This comes amid allegations of another incident in Orlando where a driver was accused of grabbing a passenger’s breast.

