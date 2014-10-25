Uber Confirms That Ebola Patient Rode In Their Car And Tells Other Passengers To Stop Freaking Out About It

Craig Spencer, a doctor who was working for Doctors Without Borders in West Africa, has the first reported case of Ebola in New York City.

On Wednesday evening, the 33-year-old rode in an Uber on his way home from a Brooklyn bowling alley. He reportedly wasn’t showing symptoms, self-quarantined when he began to feel unwell, and was eventually rushed to the hospital.

Uber confirmed that Spencer did take an Uber and contacted the driver as well as the CDC. The CDC told Uber that neither the driver nor any of the passengers that followed Spencer’s ride are at risk. Ebola is only transmitted by direct contact with bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces.

Uber did not say it’d be contacting passengers as a precaution. However the CDC often reaches out to people it feels could be at risk, like it did with the Frontier Airlines passengers, and will likely do the same if the Uber car is deemed a risk.

Here’s Uber’s statement:

We reviewed our records and were able to confirm that one of our driver partners in New York provided a ride to the patient yesterday evening. We immediately contacted the CDC and NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (NYC DOHMH), which stated that neither our driver partner nor any of his subsequent passengers are at risk. We have communicated this to the driver, and the NYC DOHMH medical team met with the driver in person, assuring him that he is not at risk. Our thoughts are with the patient and his loved ones.

