Uber finally released their diversity report -- here's how it compares to Apple and Google

Uber used to be against releasing its diversity numbers, but has had a change of heart in the last month since the company has been rocked by an investigation into sexual harassment in its workplaces. On Tuesday, the company released its diversity numbers for the first time as part of its plan to rehab its company culture.

