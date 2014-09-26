The Uber Discount That Has New York City Drivers Furious Is Here To Stay

In an announcement on its blog today, Uber said it would be extending its discounted UberX fares indefinitely.

For weeks, an organised group of Uber’s New York City drivers have been protesting Uber.

They’re unhappy with several aspects of the company, among them the discount Uber applied to all UberX rides in New York City starting in July.

The discount makes Uber cheaper to take than a taxi. For instance, to get from Grand Central to the Financial District in an Uber vehicle costs $US22, as opposed to the $US24 taxi fare you’d pay.

The drivers are upset because they say the discount comes out of their profits, and Uber doesn’t stomach any of the discount. Last week at a driver protest in front of Uber’s Long Island City, Queens, offices, Uber NYC General Manager Josh Mohrer told Business Insider that Uber was still weighing the idea of extending the contested price cuts into the fall.

“We’re not anti-Uber,” Abdoulrahime Diallo, one of the organisers behind the Uber Drivers NYC Network group, told Business Insider at one of the group’s meetings earlier in September. “As long as Uber is not anti-us.”

