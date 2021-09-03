Uber says it will delay a return to the office for its workers until January

Uber has pushed back its return-to-office date. Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Uber has pushed back its return-to-office date until the new year.

Employees can go back to the office on January 10, 2022, an Uber spokesperson told Insider.

Nikki Krishnamurthy, Uber’s chief people officer, wrote in April that staff could return this month.

Uber announced on Thursday that employees will have to wait until the new year to return to work in-person, as the company pushes the return-to-office date back until January 2022.

Nikki Krishnamurthy, Uber’s chief people officer, wrote in an updated blog post in April that employees would be able to return to the office in September 2021 under a hybrid model.

But the ride-hailing company has postponed the date for when staff can come back to the office, an Uber spokesperson confirmed to Insider in an email on Thursday.

Employees will be able to return to the workplace on January 10, 2022, when Uber’s offices will be open at full capacity in the US, the spokesperson said.

They added that the return-to-work dates for its offices abroad would depend on the health guidance and circumstances in those countries.

Uber volunteers and staff whose roles require in-person work will be able to enter offices in the meantime, the spokesperson continued.

Uber employees going into US offices are required to be fully vaccinated and wear masks, the spokesperson said. They added that the company planned to extend those rules to other offices around the world, depending on local regulations and vaccine availability.

Insider’s Tom Dotan reported in June that once staff return they will be expected to spend half of their time working in the office, while being able to work from home for the remaining half. The Uber spokesperson confirmed this in their email to Insider on Thursday.