Uber Made A Deal To Get On Every AT&T Phone

Uber struck a deal with AT&T that says all drivers will use the carrier’s service, and all AT&T phones will come with the Uber app preloaded, TechCrunch reports. The agreement is set to start this summer.

Looking to squash the competition from other cab-calling apps like Lyft, Sidecar, and Flywheel, Uber’s new partnership comes at an important time for Uber.

Founded in 2009, the company is in the middle of a massive round of funding. Uber is looking to raise upwards of $US500 million in funds.

This could value the company anywhere from $US12 billion to $US17 billion, certainly making it the world’s most valuable tech startup.

Partnering with the second-largest carrier in the U.S. would mean Uber could be on 50 million phones across the nation, according to TechCrunch. Right now, Uber drivers circle more than 70 cities, which is likely to be the next number Uber looks to expand.

