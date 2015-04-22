An Uber customer was accidentally charged $12,000 for her ride

An Uber customer on her way from her Brooklyn apartment to a bar in Manhattan was accidentally charged $US12,000 for the ride, Gothamist reports.

In late March, Jaime Hessel took a 35-minute, 7-mile, surge-priced UberX ride from her apartment in East Williamsburg to a bar in Midtown East. She said that her driver seemed a bit distracted, and began to ignore his GPS directions.

“I’m paying attention to his GPS, and I’m very familiar with the area, and I see him go right by McGuinness, and I’m really curious how he’s going to get to 50th Street,” she told Gothamist, estimating that one missed turn her driver took tacked an extra seven minutes onto the trip.

Hessel contacted Uber after the trip to contest her $US56.40 receipt, and the company responded quickly. “They were really quick about it, and I was impressed,” she said. “They said, ‘We reviewed it, and you’re right. He definitely took extra time that was unnecessary, we’re going to credit your account $US15.”

But as of Monday Hessel noticed she hadn’t been refunded yet — the credit card that Uber had on file expired at the beginning of the month, and she hadn’t updated it yet, she said. She then received an unwelcome surprise from Uber in her inbox:

“I received two emails yesterday. One about the status of my credit saying it should be there, it’s been processed. And then a second email saying they are trying to charge me $US16,000, but then $US4,000 had already been taken care of, so I owed them $US12,000. I couldn’t even tell you what this was about, because I checked my credit cards and there was no charge. I e-mailed them numerous times and they kept giving me the runaround. I was furious. I mean, you can’t give me an explanation?”

Later, Uber apologised for the confusion and said they weren’t actually going to charge her $US12,000, and that it was a mistake. It’s unclear exactly why the large charge ended up on Hessel’s account, however. An Uber spokesman told Gothamist: “We apologise to this rider for any inconvenience and we have provided them with a full refund.”

