It Sounds Like Uber Will Use Some Of That $1.2 Billion To Change The Ruthless Culture At The Company

Uber announced Thursday that it raised a massive $US1.2 billion round of funding.

In his open letter discussing the new round, CEO Travis Kalanick addressed the recent controversy surrounding the company after an executive was overheard at a private dinner saying he would like to investigate Pando Daily editor Sarah Lacy for writing negative things about the company.

Here’s the key part from Kalanick’s letter:

This kind of growth has also come with significant growing pains. The events of the recent weeks have shown us that we also need to invest in internal growth and change. Acknowledging mistakes and learning from them are the first steps. We are collaborating across the company and seeking counsel from those who have gone through similar challenges to allow us to refine and change where needed. Fortunately, taking swift action is where Uber shines, and we will be making changes in the months ahead. Done right, it will lead to a smarter and more humble company that sets new standards in data privacy, gives back more to the cities we serve and defines and refines our company culture effectively.

Kalanick is known for his ruthless, winner-take-all attitude. And while that’s been great for the company’s spectacular growth, it has also given it the perception of an evil corporation. Specifically, Uber employees have access to something called “God View” that lets them look at where riders are going in real time.

Last month, for an example, an Uber employee accessed a BuzzFeed journalist’s rider logs without her permission.

At the very least, it seems like Uber is listening to all that criticism and may even do something about it.

