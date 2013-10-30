Uber Apologizes For Not Having Enough Cats Yesterday With $US10 Credit

On-demand cab company Uber held a promotion yesterday where it let customers in New York, San Francisco, and Seattle have

cats delivered to their offices for 15 minutes of snuggle time.

The promotion was in recognition of National Cat Day and the kitties were up for adoption.

But there was a huge shortage of kitties yesterday due to the overwhelming demand. To make up for it, Uber sent some customers a $US10 credit to put towards their next Uber cab ride.

Here’s the message some customers received:

We saw that you requested UberKITTENS, and we weren’t able to deliver the precious snuggles. :( The demand for KITTENS was much higher than expected. We’d hate to completely let you down, so we went ahead and added a $10 credit to your account (valid until Nov 29th), which will apply to your next uberX, UberBLACK, or UberSUV trip. We know it doesn’t make up for the lack of cuteness and cuddles, but don’t forget you can still help by donating to the NYC ASPCA, or by stopping by their adoption center to snuggle and adopt a kitten (or two!). Uber on, Uber NYC Team

