Uber Says It's Creating 20,000 Jobs Per Month

Hidden in Uber’s recent announcement that it just raised $US1.2 billion at a $US17 billion pre-money valuation, the company also made another noteworthy announcement.

The car service says it is creating 20,000 jobs per month, though Uber did not clearly define what those “jobs” are and whether that statistic includes its many part-time drivers.

Here’s what Uber said in its official announcement:

At our current rate, Uber is responsible for directly creating 20,000 new jobs per month and powering billions in economic impact in cities around the world — while also improving the environment, reducing DUI rates and fueling the urban environment.

Uber drivers reportedly earn much higher wages than the standard taxi driver.

According to The Washington Post, the company says the median salary for an UberX driver working at least 40 hours a week is $US90,766 a year in New York City and $US74,191 in San Fransisco.

The average New York City cab driver makes $US30,000 per year, which means UberX drivers are making up to three times more than the average yellow taxi driver.

Uber has been growing like crazy since the company was founded in 2009. In January, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick told The Wall Street Journal that the company currently had 550 employees, but planned to grow to more than 1,000 people this year, “maybe in the 1,500-to-2,000 range.” Those are the employees that work in Uber’s offices, not the drivers.

