Uber has brought the 'quiet mode' feature to Uber Comfort bookings in Australia, for when you're not in the mood for a chat

Uber has rolled out quiet mode. Image: Getty.

Uber has released quiet mode for passengers who use Uber Comfort.

It allows you to select whether you prefer a quiet or chatty driver.

You can now also select your preferred temperature.

If you prefer not to have a talkative Uber driver, then this feature might be for you.

Uber has added new features to its Uber Comfort option in Australia, letting passengers select quiet mode, choose what temperature they want, and be given a longer grace period before wait

Uber Comfort involves drivers with a minimum rating of 4.85 who have completed at least 500 trips. Plus, the car models are from 2013 onward.

Now with its new features, you can choose in advance whether you’d like a quiet ride or a chatty one and pick between warm, hot, cool or cold temperatures.

The quiet mode option has previously been available for those booking Uber Premium.

Uber quiet mode option. Image: Supplied.

The extended wait time means your driver will wait up to 10 extra minutes for you if, say, you’re held up in a meeting or you’re running late. After that point, you will be charged a wait fee.

“If you’ve registered for Uber Australia’s new loyalty program, Uber Rewards, you’ll also earn two points per eligible dollar on Uber Comfort trips,” Uber Australia and New Zealand General Manager Dom Taylor said in a statement. “As part of the program, Gold members and above will also unlock up to 10% off one Uber Comfort trip every month.”

This comes after Uber rolled out its RideCheck safety feature earlier in February, which provides tools riders and drivers may need when something goes wrong during a trip. So if it detects a long stop or an accident, the passenger and driver get a notification asking if everything is OK.

