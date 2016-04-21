Hollywood can't stop writing comedies about Uber, and one of them will star Will Ferrell

Paramount Pictures We hope Will Ferrell keeps the Mugatu look as an Uber driver.

Sometimes riding in an Uber can be awkward, and Hollywood is here to capitalise on it.

Within 24 hours in mid-April, Universal and Fox both picked up comedies that center on the ride-hailing service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Universal movie is supposed to star Will Ferrel as an Uber driver “stuck with a deranged escaped-convict passenger (naturally)”, the Reporter said.

That plot line sounds awfully similar to Fox’s soon to be competing film called “Stuber.”

Centered on an Uber driver named Stu, the show covers one crazy night after Stu picks up a cop working a dangerous case. But unlike the Universal movie to star Ferrell, it already has a script. Deadline reported that Fox bought “Stuber” for more than six-figures, while Ferrell’s movie for Universal sold for seven-figures.

Apparently Uber drivers picking up people in trouble with the law is a fascinating plot line to Hollywood writers.

NOW WATCH: How to find out your Uber passenger rating



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.