Uber cofounder Travis Kalanick will leave the company's board at the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal first reported.

Kalanick served as the Uber's CEO until 2017 but resigned under pressure from investors after reports of a reckless and toxic culture at Uber, including multiple accusations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination at the company.

Kalanick sold more than $US2.5 billion worth of Uber stock in the two months leading up to his departure.

Uber cofounder Travis Kalanick has announced his departure from the ride sharing company, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Kalanick founded the company more than a decade ago and served as the company’s CEO until 2017.

Kalanick has sold more than $US2.5 billion worth of stock in Uber since November, which is reportedly more than 90% of his stake. Kalanick will resign from the board effective December 31, according to an official statement from Uber.

“Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years. At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits,” Kalanick said in the statement announcing his departure. “I’m proud of all that Uber has achieved, and I will continue to cheer for its future from the sidelines. I want to thank the board, Dara and the entire Uber team for everything they have done to further the Uber mission.”

Uber’s current CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, expressed his thanks for Kalanick’s leadership. “Very few entrepreneurs have built something as profound as Travis Kalanick did with Uber. I’m enormously grateful for Travis’ vision and tenacity while building Uber, and for his expertise as a board member. Everyone at Uber wishes him all the best.”

Uber was founded in March 2009 and Kalanick became CEO in December 2010. He served in that role until 2017 when he resigned under pressure from investors. Kalanick and other Uber executives had been accused of creating a reckless and toxic culture at the company, which included sexual harassment and gender discrimination and led to an internal investigation. Khosrowshahi was named CEO in August 2017 while Kalanick retained his role on the board.

Uber went public in May 2019 and closed at $US30.33 per share before news of Kalanick’s departure hit. Uber’s stock value has dipped 33% from its IPO price as the company faces multiple legal challenges and tries to clear a path to profitability.

Kalanick has recently embarked on new investments with his own fund, 10100. He invested in a real state startup called City Storage Systems and became that company’s CEO. City Storage Systems is working on a project called CloudKitchens that turns retail space into leasable kitchens for chefs who want to start food-delivery businesses. CloudKitchens has reportedly been valued at $US5 billion by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund.

