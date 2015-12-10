Uber is running a Christmas tree delivery service this weekend

This weekend, Uber is expanding into an unusual new area: Christmas tree deliveries.

The ride-hailing app is running a Christmas tree delivery service on Saturday, the company announced on Thursday, in 14 UK cities.

For £10, Uber users will be able to order a five-foot Nordman Fir tree. The trees are being supplied by Pines and Needles, a Christmas tree company.

The temporary TREES service will be available in London, Manchester, Bristol, Edinburgh, and other British cities. Similar schemes are taking place in other European countries including France, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

The trees will be available on Saturday between 1 and 5PM.

Uber’s key focus is on taxi and ride-sharing service — but it’s known for its one-off promotions like this. It has previously delivered ice cream, cheerleaders, and kittens. It and also operates UberEATS — a food delivery service — in some markets.

It has also reportedly been in talks with companies ranging from Louis Vuitton to Tiffany’s about deliveries.

Here’s the full list of cities where trees will be available:

London

Manchester

Leeds

Birmingham

Newcastle

Sheffield

Bristol

Merseyside

Glasgow

Edinburgh

Nottingham

Portsmouth

Leicester

Windsor

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.