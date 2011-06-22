Is $35 Indian "Sakshat" Educational Tablet Too Good To Be True?

Photo: PCLaunches

Remember that über-cheap Indian tablet which was suppose to cost only $35?Well, word on Internet is that it’s on its way to IIT Rajasthan this month.



Reportedly, the 7-inch device cost 2,200INR to manufacture ($49) and will be available for only $24.50 to students after taking a 50 per cent government subsidy into consideration.

Sound good? We are still sceptical.

Though government has announced that 10,000 units of Sakshat tablets are coming to IIT Rajasthan in late June and more than 90,000 units over the next four months, we just can’t understand how the government is going to manufacture a tablet with 7-inch widescreen LCD display, WiFi, webcam, 2GB flash storage, and two USB ports for only 2,200 rupees.

Especially considering a simple mobile phone with an extremely small display (less than 2″) and 2GB storage costs almost the same amount.

It just doesn’t add up.

To top it all off, government is bringing these tablets to IIT, which is the most respectable institution in India with world-class facilities. If the government is interested in bringing this tablet to students, then it should have started with a small government-run school where kids are not privilege enough to own or use a computer.

Giving these tablets to IIT undergrads is pointless as they already have their own computers, or at least access to full-fledged computers in labs.

Anyways, lets see where it goes—the kind of specification it boasts of is difficult to get for such a low price.

This post originally appeared on PClaunches.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.