Uber's CFO steps down

Uber CFO Brent Callinicos is stepping down, the Wall Street Journal reports.

CEO Travis Kalanick shared the news of Callinicos’ exit in a memo to investors. Callinicos will stay on as an adviser to the company. Kalanick told investors no replacement CFO had been named yet, WSJ reports.

“Almost two years ago, I brought on one of the great financial operators in Silicon Valley as our CFO,” Kalanick said, according to the WSJ. “Brent has done a wonderful job here at Uber but has decided that it is time for his next journey, one where his wife and daughter take the front seat.”

Callinicos joined Uber two years ago, in September 2013. He previously served as VP, Treasurer & Chief Accountant at Google.

We’ve reached out to Uber for confirmation and comment and will update this story when we hear back.

