One statistic that shows how much America already relies on Uber

Sorry, taxis: Uber is taking over business travel.

Bloomberg found a new study from Certify, one of the largest expense management software companies in North America, suggests that Uber is nudging out traditional ground transportation.

Last month, Uber accounted for 47% of ground transportation expenses submitted through Certify. For comparison’s sake, Uber rides only made up 14% ground transportation expenses in January 2014. Certify looked at 7 million receipts for its data.

And for proof that taxis are hurting because of this, look at the numbers. Last January, 86% of Certify’s ground transportation expenses were taxi rides. In March 2014, only 52% were.

While almost half of Certify’s ground transportation expenses were Uber rides, Lyft has not caught the same wave of popularity among Certify’s business travellers. Over the past eight months, only 1% of ground transportation expenses were Lyft rides.

Another part of Certify’s research shows where Uber is growing more quickly in the US. In San Francisco — Uber’s hometown — 71% of business travel rides are Uber rides. In a year, Miami went from not having Uber at all to having Uber make up 23% of the city’s business travel rides. In New York City, taxis continue to dominate, however: only 21% of rides expensed by Certify users this quarter were Uber rides, versus taxis, which still make up 79% of rides.

