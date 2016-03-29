Uber's CEO wants to delay an IPO for 'as late as possible'

Don’t expect an Uber IPO anytime soon.

That’s the message from Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who told CNBC he is in no hurry to sell shares of the fast-growing ride-hailing company to the public.

“I’m going to make sure it happens as late as possible,” Kalanick said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

Pressed on whether that might mean an IPO in the next two years, three years or five years, Kalanick said he had “no idea.”

Uber, which has been valued at more than $60 billion by private market investors, is considered one of the top candidates for a blockbuster tech IPO. Given the billions of dollars in funding that Uber has raised however, many expect that the company will eventually need to float shares on the public market to provide an exit for its early investors.

NOW WATCH: This bed automatically makes itself three seconds after you get up



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.