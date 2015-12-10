Uber CEO Travis Kalanick on his critics: 'Those people don't know me'

Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick is known for being an innovative business entrepreneur and a bit of a jerk.

He’s been heckled during a taping of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” He’s reviled in the taxi industry. He’s been accused of not promoting the same “Do No Evil” mantra adopted by many companies, including Google, one of its investors.

On Wednesday, Time named Kalanick the sixth runner-up for person of the year for his vision for Uber. But when asked about those who may criticise his style, his eyes narrowed as he answered Time’s Rana Foroohar.

“Those people don’t know me,” Kalanick told Time.

“What drives me is a hard problem that hasn’t been solved, that has a really interesting and impactful solution. And for me it doesn’t even matter what the problem is. I just gravitate towards it. Maybe that results in a style that’s a little different,” he adds.

But, the bad boy of Silicon Valley is trying to change his tune:

“I’m learning how to be as passionate as I am but understand that when you get bigger, you have to listen more and be more welcoming,” Kalanick continued. “And step on toes more lightly.”

