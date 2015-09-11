Uber CEO Travis Kalanick just got heckled during taping of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Uber has faced many protests over its ride-hailing app, but this time, the protests came directly to the CEO.

During a taping of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick was interrupted by at least one protestor in the upper balcony, according to several Business Insider reporters who were there and witnessed it.

The protestor stood up during the taping and yelled things like “shame” and accused Kalanick of destroying the taxi industries jobs. Kalanick maintained that Uber jobs pay more and are better for drivers.

Colbert apologised for his audience in the end, according to the witnesses. We reached out to both Uber and CBS and will update if we hear back.

At Colbert, audience member started protesting the Uber CEO. Amazing how Colbert just let him speak.

