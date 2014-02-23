Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Was A Taxi Driver In An UberX Car Last Night

Caroline Moss
Travis Kalanick Uber Limo DriverMike Nudelman/Business Insider

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick took the wheel last night, driving an UberX through San Francisco.

Kalanick cruised through the winding California roads, tweeting along the way.

He was excited about the car he ended up driving:

The CEO also expressed some concern about his ratings from customers. Uber, which allows you to rate your driver, is very strict about their drivers maintaining a high number of stars.

But sometimes, the maps app isn’t totally helpful:

Select passengers got to hear Kalanick’s background before he founded Uber in 2009:

Kalanick’s tweets give a pretty good idea of what it’s like to be an Uber driver out in San Francisco. And of course, Kalanick gave a “#nosurge” shoutout, seemingly a nudge to those who slammed his supply and demand business model.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.