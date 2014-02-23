Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Was A Taxi Driver In An UberX Car Last Night

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick took the wheel last night, driving an UberX through San Francisco.

— travis kalanick (@travisk) February 22, 2014

Kalanick cruised through the winding California roads, tweeting along the way.

He was excited about the car he ended up driving:

— travis kalanick (@travisk) February 22, 2014

The CEO also expressed some concern about his ratings from customers. Uber, which allows you to rate your driver, is very strict about their drivers maintaining a high number of stars.

But sometimes, the maps app isn’t totally helpful:

— travis kalanick (@travisk) February 22, 2014

Select passengers got to hear Kalanick’s background before he founded Uber in 2009:

— travis kalanick (@travisk) February 22, 2014

Kalanick’s tweets give a pretty good idea of what it’s like to be an Uber driver out in San Francisco. And of course, Kalanick gave a “#nosurge” shoutout, seemingly a nudge to those who slammed his supply and demand business model.







