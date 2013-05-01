Uber CEO: Reuters Is Totally Wrong, We're Not Raising Money

Business InsiderUber CEO Travis KalanickEarlier, Reuters wrote that Uber was raising a new round of financing that could value the company at $1 billion.



Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick tells Business Insider that is not true, whatsoever.

“This company has not pitched a single investor since November 2011 and

has not sought any funding whatsoever since then,” Kalanick said via email, noting that the story is “completely false.”

Of course, just because Kalanick isn’t seeking funding doesn’t mean investors aren’t throwing term sheets at him. So we asked him to clarify.

“COMPLETELY FALSE,” he reiterated. “I have not gotten a single term sheet, and as a matter of policy do not even return investors’ inbound queries.”

