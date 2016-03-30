Uber cars in Sydney and Melbourne will soon have free WiFi

(Photo by Martin Ollman/Getty Images)

Optus will deploy WiFi in Uber cars across Sydney and Melbourne as part of a new deal between the companies.

The rollout is starting now with a trial of 100 UberX vehicles carrying hotspots as well as fast chargers for mobile phones. If successful, the program deploy in all cars across the two cities.

Up to 10 devices will be able to connect to the hotspot at the same time, meaning all passengers should have access on the Optus 4G Plus network.

It’s an interesting move to include Melbourne as part of the trial, with Uber X still banned in Victoria and facing heavy opposition by the taxi union.

UberX was made legal in Sydney by the NSW government last year.

