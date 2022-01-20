Uber Australia acquires Car Next Door, adding peer-to-peer car rental to its transport and delivery business

Uber Australia has acquired Sydney-based Car Next Door, the rideshare company announced Thursday.

Car Next Door allows car owners to offer their vehicle up for rental by other drivers.

Uber did not reveal the value of the acquisition, but said Car Next Door meshed with its business philosophy.

Uber Australia has tightened its grip on the rideshare market by acquiring Car Next Door, a service allowing users to rent out their vehicles to other drivers.

Sydney-based Car Next Door presents itself as an alternative to traditional rental services like Hertz or Budget, granting temporary access to vehicles scattered across the map.

Car Next Door primarily targets car-less drivers who may not need a full day of car hire, to assist with tasks like moving house or running an errand outside of major population centres.

Announcing the move on Thursday, Uber Australia said Car Next Door’s philosophy meshes with its core business model, which lets drivers turn their own cars into taxi-like transportation.

“What our app users haven’t had though, is the option for those mid-range and longer-distance trips,” said Dom Taylor, general manager of Uber Australia and New Zealand.

“This deal will change that, and mean that the Uber platform can be a reliable and convenient alternative to the choice to own a car.”

Both companies said the acquisition spoke to changing transportation habits in Australia.

Despite the steady increase of motor vehicle registration through the pandemic, Car Next Door CEO Will Davies said the deal will help “move Australians away from the over-reliance on the private car which is damaging our planet and making our cities less liveable”.

The deal comes as part of a years-long suite of acquisitions.

Globally, Uber acquired US alcohol-delivery service Drizly in February 2021 in a deal worth $1.5 billion, and bought food delivery service Postmates in 2020 for a cool $3.67 billion.

While both of those acquisitions spoke to the pandemic-era boost to services like Uber Eats, the Car Next Door deal speaks to a drop-off in public transportation use over the same time period.

That said, Uber Australia has its own plans to win over committed public transport users, integrating public transport information into the Uber app for Sydney commuters late last year.

The financial terms of the latest deal have not been revealed, but Car Next Door’s leadership team is slated to maintain day-to-day control under the Uber Australia umbrella.