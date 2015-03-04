Uber just bought a mapping startup

Uber is buying a mapping startup called deCarta for an undisclosed amount, Mashable reports.

Right now, Uber uses Google Maps data to power its apps for drivers and riders. This new acquisition hints that that relationship might not last.

The acquisition might also play into the Advanced Technologies Center that Uber’s building in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that will research and develop mapping and vehicle safety and autonomy technology.

The move focuses on talent and technology: about 30 of deCarta’s 40 employees will join Uber.

Although the company’s software platform, which includes mapping, local search, turn-by-turn navigation, and other location-based features, will continue to function independently, Uber will be using it internally as well.

“A lot of the functionality that makes the Uber app so reliable, affordable, and seamless is based on mapping technologies,” an Uber spokesperson told Mashable’s JP Mangalindan. “With the acquisition of deCarta, we will continue to fine-tune our products and services that rely on maps — for example UberPOOL, the way we compute ETAs, and others — and make the Uber experience even better for our users.”

