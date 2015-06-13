Uber wants to take you to Bonnaroo in a helicopter

Zak Hussein/Getty Choppers get you to the event faster.

You could drive the roughly 90-minute drive to Bonnaroo from Nashville.

Or you could take a helicopter.

The seemingly omnipresent ride-sharing service announced Wednesday that for a mere $US1,500, you and two friends could ride to the Tennessee music festival in style, with its service branded as UberCHOPPER.

This isn’t the first time Uber has offered rides in exotic vehicles. At the Cannes Film Festival this year, movie-goers were able to request an UberCHOPPER.

Uber isn’t hiring pilots, though. The freshly five-year old company points out on its blog that the service is a partnership between Uber and Nashville-based aviation company Helistar Aviation.

“The flight is about 45 minutes,” an Uber spokesperson said. “And will take the riders up over downtown Nashville, for a view of the city, and then over to Bonnaroo, where they will also get an aerial view of the concert.

Uber has not said how long the helicopter ride from Nashville will take, but it definitely beats sitting in traffic.

Google Driving from Nashville to Bonnaroo takes about 90 minutes

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.