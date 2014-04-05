Uber's Black Car Service In New York Is About To Get Slightly More Expensive

On-demand car app Uber is changing its price for its black car service in New York.

Starting on Monday, Uber will put new rates into effect for its high-end car service, according to an email the company sent to its customers today.

The base fare of $US7 and a minimum fair of $US15 will remain the same. But Uber will slightly increase its per-minute price from $US0.95 to $US1, as well as increase its per-mile price from $US3.90 to $US4.55.

Business Insider has reached out to Uber and will update this story when we hear back.

Take a look at Uber’s current pricing:

Here’s the new pricing starting Monday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.