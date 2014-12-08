Uber Has Reportedly Been Banned In Delhi After Alleged Rape

Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images Travis Kalanick, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., gestures as he speaks during the Institute of Directors (IOD) annual convention at the Royal Albert Hall in London, U.K., on Friday, Oct. 3, 2014.

The government of India’s capital territory has just banned the ride-sharing service Uber after a passenger reported that a driver raped her, according to the Deccan Chronicle.

Shiv Kumar Yadav, the Uber driver who’s been accused of raping a young female passenger, is scheduled to appear in Indian court on Monday, AFP reports. The man was arrested for another sexual assault three years ago and eventually acquitted of the crime, but he was still allowed to drive for Uber.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has said that Indian systems lack a process to “to establish clear background checks,” according to the Deccan Chronicle.

Indian police are reportedly considering taking legal action against Uber, claiming that the company hasn’t run proper background checks.

Delhi’s government said in a statement that “(the) Transport Department has banned all activities relating to providing any transport service by the www.Uber.com with immediate effect.”

The woman who accused the Uber driver of rape said he dropped her off after he assaulted her and told her not to go to police. She reportedly took down the driver’s number and snapped a photo of his car, according to AFP.

Uber recently raised more funding and is now valued at $US40 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.