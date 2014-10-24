An Uber Campaign That Promised To Pair Customers With 'Hot Chick' Drivers In France Has Been Scrubbed

Uber/Screenshot The Lyon promotion doesn’t exist here anymore.

On Monday, Uber’s branch in Lyon, France, released its latest promotion.

In tandem with a website and app called Avions de Chasse, the promotion would pair Uber customers in Lyon with “hot chick” drivers.

Details about the promotion were housed here, but after BuzzFeed asked Uber for comment, the promotion was scrubbed from Uber’s website.

“This partnership was canceled immediately,” an Uber spokesperson told Business Insider. “It was a clear misjudgment by the local team and we apologise to the Uber community,”

According to BuzzFeed, the post said: “It’s going to be the most beautiful thing on Earth,” and “Who said women don’t know how to drive?”

The rides were to be no more than 20 minutes and would only allow users to take a free ride within Lyon’s city limits. Such limits existed “for the safety of the drivers,” Avions de Chasse cofounder Pierre Garonnaire told Business Insider.

The promotion was scheduled to last three days and would begin either on Wednesday or Thursday of this week, Garonnaire told us. “The goal was to start the promotion in Lyon and continue it in other cities in France. When Uber USA received information about it, they decided to cancel the operation because they don’t like this kind of partnership, using these women.”

Garonnaire said he was “a little disappointed” that the partnership fell through, but that there were no hard feelings.

Literally translated, “Avions de Chasse” means “fighter jets,” but colloquially, it’s also used “to designate an incredibly hot chick,” says Avions de Chasse’s English website. “Lucky you! The world’s most beautiful “Avions” are waiting for you on this app. Seat back, relax and let them take you on cloud 9!”

This is what Avions de Chasse’s website looks like, to give you an idea:

There was also a short video that debuted with the short-lived promotion. In it, a woman drives a “business casual bro/man/dude” around. Buzzfeed’s Warzel took a few screenshots of the video, which appears to have also been removed:

