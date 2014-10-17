Uber Mistakenly Banned A Driver For Tweeting A Story About The Company

Uber appears to have banned one of its drivers for tweeting a story about the company.

Christopher Ortiz tweeted a Pando Daily story about Uber in August, saying that the car-sharing service is “not much safer than driving a taxi”:

Driving for Uber, not much safer than driving a taxi http://t.co/rEJhvYlK4G

— Christopher J. Ortiz (@ChrisJOrtiz) August 25, 2014

Ortiz did not write the story he tweeted out. The story questioned the safety of car-sharing services in light of an Uber driver being robbed at gunpoint in LA.

On Thursday, Ortiz tweeted at Michael Carney, the editor of Pando Daily, to let him know what had happened:

Ortiz claims the above email proves he was terminated as a driver because of his tweet.

Ortiz told Business Insider he only drove from April to June before getting another job.

“Even if it was my opinion, do they want to create that environment where drivers are afraid of even tweeting something slightly [negative]?” he said.

As Carney points out in one of the tweets, however, “lots [of] workplaces have anti-disparagement clauses.”

An Uber spokesperson gave Business Insider the following statement:

This was an error by the local team and the driver’s account should have never been deactivated. We reactivated the account upon discovering the mistake and we apologise to this highly rated driver-partner for the inconvenience.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.