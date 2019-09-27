A major update is coming to Uber's app, and the company's CEO says it wants to be 'the operating system of your life'

Business Insider / Nick Bastone Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

At an event in San Francisco on Thursday morning, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi unveiled the new vision for the ride-hailing giant which will result in a major overhaul of its app.

“We want to be the operating system of your life,” Khosrowshahi said.

That means bringing all of Uber’s disparate projects – including food delivery, transit passes, and e-bikes – under one roof, in one unified app.

Khosrowshahi said the company is testing the new experience in nine countries around the world, but did not specify when the update is expected to launch or if it would be coming to the US.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Uber is getting a makeover.

At a San Francisco event on Thursday morning, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi unveiled the new vision for the ride-hailing giant which will result in a major overhaul of its app.

“We want to be the operating system of your life,” Khosrowshahi said.

That means bringing all of Uber’s disparate projects – including food delivery, transit passes, and e-bikes – under one roof, in one unified app.

For now, an Uber spokesperson said the services users can choose from will be limited to Uber Eats and rides. In the future, the company may include other services as well.

Within the new Uber experience, instead of being immediately launched into a map to request a ride, users will be forced to make a decision. Do you want a ride? Or do you want to see food delivery options near you?

Uber will be testing the new experience in nine countries around the world, including the US. A company spokesperson said that those tests will begin in October for select users. Others, Uber said, may not see the new experience.



Read more:

Uber is rolling out a new safety feature to make sure riders get in the correct car after the shocking murder of a college student



The app overhaul comes as Uber announced a slew of safety updates on Thursday including a four-digit PIN system for riders to make sure they’re getting into the right car with the right driver. Uber is also updating its facial recognition technology to help ensure its verified drivers are indeed the ones driving.

The update also comes just two days after its ride-sharing counterpart, Lyft, announced a redesign to its app as well. Lyft – which doesn’t have a food delivery service – focused its new app experience on suggesting alternative travel methods to a car, like a bike, scooter, or public transit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.